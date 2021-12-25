Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.05% of Alliant Energy worth $7,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 8.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 6.1% in the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 87,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. 75.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LNT opened at $59.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $45.99 and a one year high of $62.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.01.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LNT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Guggenheim cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.29.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

