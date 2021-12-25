AllSafe Price Reaches $0.0163 on Major Exchanges (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 25th. During the last week, AllSafe has traded up 3% against the US dollar. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $149,012.09 and approximately $14.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00034089 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

