Allworth Financial LP Increases Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 201.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 573 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO opened at $650.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $256.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.52 and a fifty-two week high of $666.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $631.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $571.59.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.83%.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $624.42.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

