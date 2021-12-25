Allworth Financial LP Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XSLV. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 10,836 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000.

Shares of XSLV stock opened at $51.16 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $51.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.38 and a 200 day moving average of $48.47.

