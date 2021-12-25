Allworth Financial LP Sells 480 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in American International Group were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 12.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 84,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,023,000 after buying an additional 9,364 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American International Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 960,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,702,000 after acquiring an additional 14,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in American International Group during the second quarter worth $365,000. 89.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIG opened at $56.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.60. The company has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.80 and a 1 year high of $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.09%.

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AIG. Zacks Investment Research cut American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on American International Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.07.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

