Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,584 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 3.5% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.7% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 635 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.2% in the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.7% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 16,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 16.2% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Alphabet by 161.2% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,938.33 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,696.10 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,904.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,753.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,400.00 price objective (up from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

