Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Increased by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 432 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $2,870,493,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,258,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,400,261,000 after buying an additional 637,153 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 232,278.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 624,829 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 588.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,415,362,000 after buying an additional 495,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,255,625,000 after buying an additional 306,146 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,938.33 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,696.10 and a twelve month high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,904.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,753.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

