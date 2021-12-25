Alphastar Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 17,869 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 224.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $879,275,000 after buying an additional 2,086,752 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $311,152,000. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $291,480,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 29.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,106,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,196,856,000 after buying an additional 929,438 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.67.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock opened at $192.01 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.15 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.14 and a 200 day moving average of $255.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.