Alphastar Capital Management LLC Invests $959,000 in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,651,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $277,886,000 after buying an additional 822,844 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth $80,079,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $696,304,000 after buying an additional 406,414 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,547,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $296,742,000 after buying an additional 397,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $35,813,000. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $153.42 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.00 and a 1-year high of $204.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.97%.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $1,796,263.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total value of $1,018,847.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,465 shares of company stock worth $10,925,823 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SWKS. B. Riley lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.42.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

