AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.15

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$27.15 and last traded at C$27.06, with a volume of 38043 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.00.

ALA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AltaGas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.32.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.68.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$831.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AltaGas Ltd. will post 1.8300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

About AltaGas (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

