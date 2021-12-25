Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.40.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALTR. Griffin Securities began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.
NASDAQ ALTR opened at $73.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -921.63 and a beta of 1.52. Altair Engineering has a 1-year low of $54.64 and a 1-year high of $82.96.
In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 33,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $2,392,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 19,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total value of $1,365,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 403,199 shares of company stock worth $30,060,435. 25.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.1% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325,859 shares of the software’s stock worth $160,345,000 after purchasing an additional 25,980 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 29.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,269 shares of the software’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 11,427 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 996.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 148,370 shares of the software’s stock worth $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 134,838 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,352,432 shares of the software’s stock worth $300,187,000 after purchasing an additional 85,025 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.
Altair Engineering Company Profile
Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.
