Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Position Reduced by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,461,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,644 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Altria Group worth $112,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 9.9% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group stock opened at $46.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.16. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 243.24%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MO. TheStreet cut shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.