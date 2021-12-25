Amalgamated Bank Decreases Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 329,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,194 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.07% of New York Community Bancorp worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 8.9% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 54,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 9.7% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 15,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

NYSE:NYCB opened at $12.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average of $12.27. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $14.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.15 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

