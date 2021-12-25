Amalgamated Bank Decreases Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,464 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of RenaissanceRe worth $4,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 290,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,444,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 19,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $167.66 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $137.66 and a fifty-two week high of $175.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of -66.27 and a beta of 0.50.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.38) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.64) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.92%.

In other RenaissanceRe news, Director Henry Klehm III sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $201,136.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Qutub purchased 3,400 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $144.14 per share, for a total transaction of $490,076.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 23,340 shares of company stock worth $3,365,065 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on RNR. TheStreet lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $163.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.38.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

