Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $4,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC lifted its position in United Airlines by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Airlines by 2.9% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in United Airlines by 1.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in United Airlines by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in United Airlines by 6.0% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 59.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.71.

UAL stock opened at $44.87 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.88 and a one year high of $63.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.48.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($8.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 211.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

