Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,863 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of II-VI worth $4,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in II-VI by 12.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in II-VI in the third quarter valued at $303,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in II-VI by 32.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI during the second quarter worth about $1,382,000. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of II-VI by 4.9% during the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 38,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mary Jane Raymond sold 1,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 1,400 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,020 shares of company stock worth $1,284,231 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IIVI opened at $67.99 on Friday. II-VI Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.35 and a twelve month high of $100.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. II-VI had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $795.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

IIVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded II-VI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

