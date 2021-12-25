Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,839 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Coherent worth $4,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Coherent by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Coherent by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coherent by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Coherent by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coherent by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,507,000 after buying an additional 9,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Coherent alerts:

Shares of Coherent stock opened at $265.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.86. Coherent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.85 and a 52 week high of $270.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.25). Coherent had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $391.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Coherent to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Coherent in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coherent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.17.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.