Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,949 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,949 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Landstar System worth $4,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Landstar System by 27.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,566,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $563,606,000 after purchasing an additional 777,644 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Landstar System by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $176,230,000 after purchasing an additional 59,156 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Landstar System by 55.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 702,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,976,000 after purchasing an additional 250,722 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Landstar System by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Landstar System by 11.3% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 528,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,582,000 after purchasing an additional 53,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on Landstar System in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their target price on Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.47.

LSTR opened at $172.24 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.36 and a 52-week high of $188.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.49.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Landstar System’s revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 11.51%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

