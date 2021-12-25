Amalgamated Bank Sells 3,659 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,659 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.09% of Alliance Data Systems worth $4,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $134.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Truist lowered their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliance Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.24.

Shares of ADS opened at $69.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.31. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $63.44 and a 1 year high of $128.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 51.65% and a net margin of 18.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.27%.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

