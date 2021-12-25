Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.17 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Amedisys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the highest is $1.25. Amedisys reported earnings of $1.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full-year earnings of $5.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.72 to $6.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amedisys.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $553.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.24 EPS.

AMED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.63.

Shares of AMED traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $161.51. The company had a trading volume of 138,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,713. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.99. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $133.62 and a 1-year high of $325.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.67.

In related news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 1,000 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $141.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,055,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,721 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,076,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,679 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amedisys (AMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.