American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of AXL stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.34. 761,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,385. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $13.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.60.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 79.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 284,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 125,743 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 5.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,467,952 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,544,000 after acquiring an additional 138,460 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 5.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $403,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.