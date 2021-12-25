American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Stake Decreased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of American Vanguard worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in American Vanguard by 95,722.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in American Vanguard in the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in American Vanguard by 5.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in American Vanguard in the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVD opened at $15.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.81. American Vanguard Co. has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $22.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.04.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 4.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is currently 11.27%.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Vanguard in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

