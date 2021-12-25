Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Americold Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Americold Realty Trust.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

COLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist cut their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In other news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $87,570.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 37.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3,705.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 25.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

Americold Realty Trust stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.96. The company had a trading volume of 871,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.21. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $40.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -293.32%.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

