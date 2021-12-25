AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Decreases Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB cut its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 377,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859,057 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $29,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 42.9% in the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 480.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $65.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.47. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The firm has a market cap of $50.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.68.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

ATVI has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.57.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

