AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Has $16.24 Million Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $16,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OKE. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 77.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 289.5% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 203.0% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

ONEOK stock opened at $58.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.93. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.39 and a 12 month high of $66.78.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

