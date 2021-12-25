AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Has $22.42 Million Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB reduced its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 34,230 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $22,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,101,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,431,617,000 after purchasing an additional 242,485 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,527,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,688,274,000 after purchasing an additional 67,973 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,474,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $883,653,000 after purchasing an additional 109,805 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,065,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $606,783,000 after purchasing an additional 308,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,407,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $476,583,000 after purchasing an additional 146,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $195.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.82 and a 12-month high of $224.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.75.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

TROW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $166.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $253.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.10.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

