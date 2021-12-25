AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Has $33.32 Million Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 538,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,718 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $33,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,252,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,821,728,000 after purchasing an additional 350,693 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,180,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,608,959,000 after purchasing an additional 312,597 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,125,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $670,322,000 after purchasing an additional 217,017 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,223,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $315,595,000 after purchasing an additional 693,328 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $307,220,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.38.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC opened at $63.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.10. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $40.30 and a 52 week high of $68.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.56%.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

