Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Amgen by 6.4% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 15.3% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 51,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.9% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

AMGN opened at $223.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $210.27 and its 200-day moving average is $222.96. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.50%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.24.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

