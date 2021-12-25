Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 174,313 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,627,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,504,000. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 37.2% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 316,383 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,644,000 after acquiring an additional 85,732 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 19.4% during the third quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 15.2% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 436,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,995,000 after acquiring an additional 57,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.77.

Amphenol stock opened at $85.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.81. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $58.58 and a 52 week high of $86.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.68%.

In other Amphenol news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $13,889,066.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 217,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $17,940,777.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.