Analysts Anticipate LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Equities analysts predict that LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for LiveVox’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that LiveVox will report full-year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.22). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover LiveVox.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $30.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.58 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LVOX shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveVox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on LiveVox in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LiveVox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Shares of LVOX stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.29. 335,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,805. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 6.31. LiveVox has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $11.43.

In other news, major shareholder Gate Private Equity In Golden acquired 253,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $1,252,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LVOX. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveVox Company Profile

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

