Analysts Anticipate Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Will Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.74. Southside Bancshares reported earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 42.91%. The firm had revenue of $64.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

SBSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Southside Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In other Southside Bancshares news, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 2,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $129,235.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 8,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $393,996.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,687 shares of company stock worth $694,942. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBSI. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 20,619 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 11,245 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $547,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBSI opened at $41.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.58. Southside Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $30.22 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous None dividend of $0.37. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 37.93%.

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

