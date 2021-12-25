Analysts Anticipate Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $144.80 Million

Brokerages expect Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) to report $144.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tenable’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $144.18 million and the highest is $146.40 million. Tenable posted sales of $118.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tenable will report full year sales of $536.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $536.30 million to $538.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $638.64 million, with estimates ranging from $628.40 million to $645.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.61 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TENB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.15.

In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $230,747.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $1,925,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,822 shares of company stock valued at $4,396,667 in the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tenable by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,272,000 after acquiring an additional 240,686 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tenable by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in Tenable by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 162,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 45,564 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Tenable by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 17,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tenable by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

TENB stock opened at $55.38 on Friday. Tenable has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $58.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -158.23 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

