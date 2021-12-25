Analysts Anticipate The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) to Post $1.01 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03. Bank of New York Mellon reported earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bank of New York Mellon.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

NYSE BK traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.11. 1,841,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,972,038. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $39.46 and a 52-week high of $60.52. The firm has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.61%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,793,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,879,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 77,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 23,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

