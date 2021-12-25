Analysts Anticipate United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $178.35 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) will report sales of $178.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $176.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $180.70 million. United Community Banks reported sales of $186.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full-year sales of $710.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $708.10 million to $712.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $854.50 million, with estimates ranging from $850.20 million to $858.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 36.75%. The business had revenue of $181.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UCBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of UCBI opened at $34.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. United Community Banks has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $37.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $329,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 100.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 32.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

