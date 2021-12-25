Analysts Anticipate United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $178.35 Million

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) will report sales of $178.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $176.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $180.70 million. United Community Banks reported sales of $186.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full-year sales of $710.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $708.10 million to $712.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $854.50 million, with estimates ranging from $850.20 million to $858.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 36.75%. The business had revenue of $181.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UCBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of UCBI opened at $34.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. United Community Banks has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $37.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $329,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 100.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 32.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

Featured Story: What are convertible shares? 

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Community Banks (UCBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.