Analysts Expect 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) to report ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for 9 Meters Biopharma.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.04.

NASDAQ:NMTR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.01. 2,376,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,207,222. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $2.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.18.

In other 9 Meters Biopharma news, Director Mark A. Sirgo acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $118,200. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMTR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,566,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,636,000 after acquiring an additional 81,728 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,925,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,790 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,624,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 250,549 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 2,367.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,165,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $3,274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

