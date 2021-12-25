Analysts Expect Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Absolute Software’s earnings. Absolute Software reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Absolute Software will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.09) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Absolute Software.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $43.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.60 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABST shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Absolute Software during the third quarter worth about $338,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Absolute Software by 9.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Absolute Software by 30.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,143,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,570,000 after purchasing an additional 267,500 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Absolute Software by 3,399.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 507,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 492,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Absolute Software by 48.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 132,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 43,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABST traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.40. 220,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,850. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average is $11.79. The firm has a market cap of $472.11 million, a PE ratio of -72.30 and a beta of 0.92. Absolute Software has a twelve month low of $8.36 and a twelve month high of $21.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is -199.98%.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

