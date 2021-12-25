Analysts Expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $92.18 Million

Analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) will post sales of $92.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $87.62 million to $94.67 million. Agree Realty reported sales of $71.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full-year sales of $340.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $335.53 million to $342.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $416.41 million, with estimates ranging from $352.24 million to $441.71 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Agree Realty.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.30% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.69.

NYSE ADC traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $68.66. The company had a trading volume of 407,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $75.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.55%.

In other news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.35 per share, with a total value of $34,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard Agree purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.06 per share, with a total value of $402,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 27,123 shares of company stock worth $1,833,181. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 295.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the second quarter valued at $70,000.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agree Realty (ADC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.