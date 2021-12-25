Analysts Expect Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $238.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) will report sales of $238.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rogers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $239.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $236.90 million. Rogers reported sales of $210.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rogers will report full year sales of $940.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $939.30 million to $942.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rogers.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.14). Rogers had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share.

ROG has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.20.

In other Rogers news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $836,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Rogers by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rogers by 664.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,648,000 after buying an additional 24,450 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Rogers by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,442,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Rogers in the 2nd quarter worth $12,095,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 431.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ROG traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $272.70. The company had a trading volume of 191,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,067. Rogers has a 1-year low of $147.60 and a 1-year high of $273.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.26 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $252.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.68.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

