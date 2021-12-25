Analysts Expect Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Will Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) will report $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings. Stock Yards Bancorp reported earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $63.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.60 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 16.07%.

Several research firms have commented on SYBT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ SYBT traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Stock Yards Bancorp has a one year low of $39.36 and a one year high of $67.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In related news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $101,014.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 550 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.14 per share, with a total value of $34,177.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,299 shares of company stock worth $1,126,125. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,798,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,486,000 after buying an additional 7,805 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 9.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,686,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,905,000 after buying an additional 149,543 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.6% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,032,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,570,000 after buying an additional 35,481 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 899,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,764,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 539,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,462,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.09% of the company’s stock.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

