Analysts Set Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) PT at $38.67

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.67.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FSLY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upgraded Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $39.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 1.31. Fastly has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $122.75.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 62.16%. The firm had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $150,859.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 15,997 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total value of $770,415.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,127 shares of company stock worth $3,488,899. Company insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 273.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 1,808.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

