Analysts Set Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Price Target at $16.60

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.60.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Great Ajax from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,957,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,389,000 after purchasing an additional 13,224 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,080,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,062,000 after purchasing an additional 26,010 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,003,000 after purchasing an additional 54,508 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 892,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after purchasing an additional 66,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 406,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 26,490 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 63.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Great Ajax will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. This is an increase from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.58%.
Great Ajax Company Profile
Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.
Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels
Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.