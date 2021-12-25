Analysts Set Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Target Price at $40.00

Shares of Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. New Street Research raised shares of Telenet Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. HSBC cut shares of Telenet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Telenet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Get Telenet Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TLGHY remained flat at $$17.05 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.77. Telenet Group has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $22.89.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $1.5978 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This is a boost from Telenet Group’s previous dividend of $0.84.

Telenet Group Company Profile

Telenet Group Holding NV engages in the provision of cable television services. It offers basic and enhanced video, including high definition, pay television and video-on-demand services, high-speed broadband internet and fixed-line, and mobile telephony services to residential subscribers who reside in the company’s network area.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Telenet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.