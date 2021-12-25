Analysts Set Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Price Target at $6.23

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.23.

WIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wipro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,242,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $134,590,000 after buying an additional 383,028 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 104.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,915,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,820,000 after buying an additional 3,527,569 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 49.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,275,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,409,000 after buying an additional 2,087,758 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 20.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,617,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,941,000 after buying an additional 620,454 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 60.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,831,448 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,002,000 after buying an additional 1,068,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wipro stock opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Wipro has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $9.96.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 17.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Wipro will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

