Analyzing Rhinebeck Bancorp (RBKB) & Its Rivals

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ: RBKB) is one of 39 public companies in the “Savings institutions, except federal” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Rhinebeck Bancorp to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Rhinebeck Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rhinebeck Bancorp 20.77% 9.07% 0.91% Rhinebeck Bancorp Competitors 23.10% 8.92% 0.96%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Rhinebeck Bancorp and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rhinebeck Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Rhinebeck Bancorp Competitors 114 434 256 16 2.21

As a group, “Savings institutions, except federal” companies have a potential upside of 0.02%. Given Rhinebeck Bancorp’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rhinebeck Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.1% of Rhinebeck Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.1% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Rhinebeck Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Rhinebeck Bancorp has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rhinebeck Bancorp’s peers have a beta of 0.73, meaning that their average share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rhinebeck Bancorp and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rhinebeck Bancorp $52.70 million $5.92 million 10.70 Rhinebeck Bancorp Competitors $144.06 million $15.55 million 28.87

Rhinebeck Bancorp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Rhinebeck Bancorp. Rhinebeck Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Rhinebeck Bancorp peers beat Rhinebeck Bancorp on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Rhinebeck Bancorp

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial and Consumer. The Commercial Real Estate loans segment is separated into the three classes: construction, non-residential and multi-family, Non-residential and multi-family loans include long-term loans financing commercial properties and include both owner and non-owner occupied properties. Construction loans, which include land loans, are comprised mostly of non-owner occupied projects, whereby the property is generally under development and tends to have more risk than the owner occupied loans. The Residential Real Estate loans are secured by the borrower’s residential real estate generally in a first lien position. The Commercial and Industrial loans segment consists of loans made for purposes of financing the activities of commercial customers. The Consumer loans are classified into the following three classes: indirect automobile loans, home equity loans and other consumer loans. The firm also engages in the provision of financial services. It offers mobile banking, savings and money markets, lendi

