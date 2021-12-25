Anglesey Mining (LON:AYM) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.80

Shares of Anglesey Mining plc (LON:AYM) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.73 ($0.05). Anglesey Mining shares last traded at GBX 3.80 ($0.05), with a volume of 111,415 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.51 million and a PE ratio of -19.18.

Anglesey Mining Company Profile (LON:AYM)

Anglesey Mining plc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company owns a 100% interest in the Parys Mountain underground zinc-copper-lead-silver-gold deposit in North Wales, the United Kingdom. It also has a 12% interest in the Labrador iron project located in Labrador and Quebec; and 10% interest in the Grangesberg iron ore mine situated in Bergslagen district of central Sweden.

