ANON (ANON) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $372.00

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 25th. ANON has a total market capitalization of $104,507.54 and $372.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ANON has traded 47.6% higher against the dollar. One ANON coin can now be bought for about $0.0138 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001817 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00056489 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005123 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

About ANON

ANON (ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

