Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 4.3% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 43.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple stock opened at $176.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.37. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.