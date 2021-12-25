Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Trading 7.5% Higher

Shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.74 and last traded at $14.74. 715 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 437,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Applied Molecular Transport in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Get Applied Molecular Transport alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.54. The company has a market capitalization of $559.64 million, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.56.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts predict that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Epiq Capital Group, Llc purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.57 per share, for a total transaction of $90,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Randall Ph.D. Mrsny purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $52,465.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 6,206 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Applied Molecular Transport during the 3rd quarter worth $397,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 892.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 101,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 91,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Applied Molecular Transport during the 3rd quarter worth $3,557,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 2,975.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 40,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Molecular Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Molecular Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.