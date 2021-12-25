Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) Shares Gap Down to $10.61

Arbe Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARBE) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.61, but opened at $10.29. Arbe Robotics shares last traded at $10.12, with a volume of 105 shares traded.

ARBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arbe Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on Arbe Robotics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Arbe Robotics in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Arbe Robotics in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Arbe Robotics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.46.

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Arbe Robotics Ltd will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Arbe Robotics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARBE)

Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe Robotics Ltd., formerly known as Industrial Tech Acquisitions Inc, is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

