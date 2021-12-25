ARC Resources Ltd. (AETUF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0804 per share by the energy company on Monday, January 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of ARC Resources stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.37. ARC Resources has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $11.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.60.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

